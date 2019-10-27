|
Richard L. Delcamp, 59, of Kendallville died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 11, 1960, in South Bend to Juanita Delcamp.
On Sept. 23, 1978, in Fort Wayne he married Alice E. (Dauberman) Mast. She survives in Kendallville.
Mr. Delcamp was a truck driver for over 30 years for different companies and was self-employed for the last several years.
Richard enjoyed hunting, was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and dearly loved his grandchildren.
Also surviving are the two sons he and his wife raised, Stephan J. (Rhonda Owens) Mast of Garrett and Matthew L. (Brooke) Delcamp of Kendallville; seven grandchildren, Dakota J. Mast, Leigha E. Lawrenz, Braya R. Wreckmessier, Brayden T. Scherer, Mykenzie A. Delcamp, Hunter L. Delcamp, and Brody N. Delcamp; a great-granddaughter, Isabella E. Mast and another one on the way; two brothers, Lavon F. (Michelle) Wirtz of Fort Wayne and Seth A. Gallaway of North Webster; his stepfather, Harold Wirtz of Fort Wayne; a sister-in-law, Cindy Marquart of Kendallville; and two nieces.
He was also preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Gallaway; and a great-grandson, Clayten J. Tingley.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville with Pastor Percy Young of Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Kendallville officiating. Burial will be in Lake Bethel Cemetery in LaGrange County.
Pallbearers are Jenoah Bair, Chad Wirtz, Daniel Delcamp, Jason Delcamp, Michael Delcamp and Dannie Woods.
Calling is Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Preferred memorials are to the IU Health Simon Cancer Center, Multidisciplinary Cancer Clinic, 535 Barnhill Drive, second Floor, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46202.
View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.