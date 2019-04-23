KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Dills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Dills

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Dills Obituary

GARRETT - Richard Searight Dills, 80, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at their home.

Richard was born Oct. 7, 1938, in Garrett, son of the late Gordon S. Dills and Eleanor L. Synder. He is the grandson of the late Henry S. Dills, creator of the Creek Chub Bait lures of the Creek Chub Bait Company.

Richard graduated from Garrett High School in 1956 and attended Indiana University in Bloomington. Richard was a U.S. Army veteran and member of American Legion Post 178, Garrett. Richard was employed by the B&O Railroad that eventually became CSX Transportation for 42 years. After retirement, he would attend Garret High School track meets with one of his best pals and a group that were friends since their childhood. They would also meet for monthly breakfast gatherings.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Glenda J. Wentland Dills; a son and daughter-in-law, Lance S. and Lisa Dills of Kendallville; and two daughters and sons-in-law, Lana L. and Steve Cleveland of Garrett, and Lisa J. and Mike Anderson of Avilla. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Jennifer Cleveland, Aaron Dills, Adam Dills and Addison Dills; and two stepgrandchildren, Mercedes Gara and Mariah Biers.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, April 27, 2019, with visitation one hour prior at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. The Rev. Scott Davis will officiate. Visitation will also be Friday, April 26, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the United States Army and American Legion Post 178.

Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society. To sign the online guest book, visit pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now