GARRETT - Richard Searight Dills, 80, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at their home.

Richard was born Oct. 7, 1938, in Garrett, son of the late Gordon S. Dills and Eleanor L. Synder. He is the grandson of the late Henry S. Dills, creator of the Creek Chub Bait lures of the Creek Chub Bait Company.

Richard graduated from Garrett High School in 1956 and attended Indiana University in Bloomington. Richard was a U.S. Army veteran and member of American Legion Post 178, Garrett. Richard was employed by the B&O Railroad that eventually became CSX Transportation for 42 years. After retirement, he would attend Garret High School track meets with one of his best pals and a group that were friends since their childhood. They would also meet for monthly breakfast gatherings.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Glenda J. Wentland Dills; a son and daughter-in-law, Lance S. and Lisa Dills of Kendallville; and two daughters and sons-in-law, Lana L. and Steve Cleveland of Garrett, and Lisa J. and Mike Anderson of Avilla. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Jennifer Cleveland, Aaron Dills, Adam Dills and Addison Dills; and two stepgrandchildren, Mercedes Gara and Mariah Biers.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, April 27, 2019, with visitation one hour prior at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. The Rev. Scott Davis will officiate. Visitation will also be Friday, April 26, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett. Military graveside honors will be conducted by the United States Army and American Legion Post 178.

Memorial donations may be made to DeKalb Humane Society. To sign the online guest book, visit pinningtonfh.com.