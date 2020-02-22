|
PLEASANT LAKE - Richard Dodge, 89, life-long resident of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at his home.
He was born on June 2, 1930, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, to Howard and Arlene (Shufelt) Dodge.
Richard graduated from Pleasant Lake High School in 1948.
After a bit of traveling he came back to Pleasant Lake and worked on the family farm.
In 1950, he served in the US Air Force until 1954, when he was honorably discharged.
He moved back home and went into business with his father at Howard Dodge & Son Heating and Air Conditioning.
He married Joann Kyser Douglas on Dec. 4, 1971.
Richard had been an Indiana State Representative in the House District 51 from 2004-2012. He had also been the Steuben Township Trustee and on the Steuben Township Advisory Board, chairman of the Steuben County Republican Committee, Steuben County Council member in 1991, and the Steuben County Board of Commissioners in 2002.
He was a member of the Pleasant Lake Lions Club and Past District Governor from 1973-1974, and on the board for Lions Club Cancer Research. He was a member of the Pleasant Lake Historical Society, Fremont American Legion Post 257, Angola Moose Lodge and Angola Elks Lodge. He served on the Steuben County Economic and Development Board and was a member of Hoosier War Birds.
On April 6, 2017, Richard was presented a Sagamore of the Wabash award by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
He was also a member of Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Joann Dodge, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; children, Terry (Loretta) Douglas, of New River, Arizona, Rick (Peggy) Dodge, of Memphis, Tennessee, Michael (Tammi) Douglas, of Northlake, Texas, Katherine (John) Jackson, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and David (Janet) Dodge, of Little Rock, Arkansas. Also surviving are his sister, Catherine Barnes, of Elkhart, Indiana; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Rex Dodge.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana, with Michael D. Booher, minister, officiating.
Burial and Military Honors by Fremont American Legion Post 257 will be at Hill Side Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Memorials may be made to the Woodburn Christian Children's Home or the Lions Cancer Control Fund of Indiana.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.