Richard Dowidat
1957 - 2020
ANGOLA - Richard Herbert Dowidat, age 63, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home.

Richard was born on March 31, 1957 in Angola, Indiana to Herbert Richard and Marilyn Rose (Timpe) Dowidat.

He attended Angola High School.

Richard worked for Universal Tool & Die in Butler, Indiana for 17 years, and later worked for TI Automotive in Ashley, Indiana and retired there after 23 years.

He married Rosemary Boocher on October 27, 1977 in Angola, Indiana.

Richard's love for trains started with the Little River Railroad in Pleasant Lake, Indiana. He was passionate in the community in hosting star gazing gatherings at local parks, with his former teacher Tony Wright. He enjoyed his hobbies and travels throughout the Midwest. Richard's passions will live on through everyone he touched.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Dowidat of Angola, Indiana; children, Christopher Dowidat and Zachary Dowidat, of Angola, Indiana, Holly Dowidat (Michael Henderson) of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and Nathaniel Dowidat of Angola, Indiana; a sister, Kathleen (Gary) Bowles of Columbia, Ohio; brother-in-laws, Charles Wilsey of Fremont, Indiana, and Chuck Boocher of Orland, Indiana; and sister-in-laws, Luanne Beekman of Coldwater, Michigan, and Connie Boocher of Orland, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Irene Wilsey.

Calling hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. Pastor Mike Cain will officiate the service.

Burial will follow the services at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.

Following the CDC guidelines, social distancing and facial covering will be required.

Memorial donations in his memory may be directed in care of the family.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com 



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
