GARRETT - Richard L. Furnish, 88, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home in Garrett, Indiana.He was born on Feb. 18, 1932, in Garrett to Milo and Cora A. (Burroughs) Furnish.He was a materials handler at American Hoist for 28 ½ years and then worked at Stanadyne five years before retiring in 1984.He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a Corporal.Richard was a member of Garrett American Legion and Garrett VFW.He married Donna Molter on Nov. 12, 1955, at St. Joe Catholic Church and she survives.Also surviving are two sons and two daughters, Richard D. (Terri) Furnish, of Pleasant Lake, Steven E. (Amanda) Furnish, of Jasper, Faith A. (Kenneth Myers) Brown, of Auburn, and Karolyn R. Gater of Longmont, Colorado; six grandchildren, Ryan Gater, Andrea (Rex) Harper, Danielle (Ian) Pointer, Cora (Johnnie) Chapman-Davis, Curtis Chapman and Douglas Furnish; two stepgrandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Stella Johnson and Gladys Thompson; and a brother, Donald E. Furnish.Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, IN 46706, with burial to follow at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett with the Garrett American Legion conducting military honors.Calling is 1-3 on Friday, at the funeral home.Preferred memorials are to Riley Hospital for Children.To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Service
03:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
