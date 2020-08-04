Richard Garmon

DANVILLE, Ill. - Richard W. Garmon, 82, of Danville, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020, peacefully at his home, with his wife, Joyce, by his side.

Dick was born on May 22, 1938, in Hoopeston to Gleasen and Mae (Goin) Garmon.

He was a member of the last graduating class at John Greer High School and served in the Army Reserves while in high school.

Upon graduation, Dick joined the Army and served in Munich, Germany, with the 34th Armored Battalion as a Communication Specialist, achieving the rank of SPEC 5. After leaving the service, Dick worked at various companies including American Can, NCR, Howard Industries, Valmont, and finished his career as the plant manager at Electric Motor Specialties in Garrett, Indiana.

On April 14, 1962, Dick married Joyce Laird in Hoopeston; she survives. Also surviving is a son, Derk (Rhoda) Garmon; and grandson, Wesley Garmon; brothers, James (Barbara) Garmon, of Venice, Florida, and Sam (Susie) Garmon, of Danville, Illinois; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Garmon and Daryle Garmon; sister, Barbara Lanie; and a special aunt and uncle, Edwin and Mildred Lightle.

Dick enjoyed hunting, fishing, nature and photography, and especially loved spending time with his son and grandson. He and Joyce loved to travel and were able to make many trips, the most memorable being a boat trip through the Amazon in Peru, South America. They also visited many national parks and monuments throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Dick was a member of Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod) for many years. For the past 13 years, he has been a member of Second Church of Christ in Danville, Illinois.

Per his wishes, Dick was cremated. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. CST, at Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St., Danville, Illinois. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. CST, at Second Church of Christ. The church does require face masks to be worn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Church of Christ Reach Initiative, Carle Hospice, or to the donor's choice.

