KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
(260) 854-2251
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
View Map

Richard Huth


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Huth Obituary

LAGRANGE - Richard F. "Dick" Huth, 87, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.

He was born on Aug. 27, 1932, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Alfred J. and Bertha (Dyson) Huth.

Mr. Huth retired in 1997, from Carbi-Tech in Topeka.

He served on the Johnson Township Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years.

Dick enjoyed being outdoors and deer hunting.

Surviving are a daughter, Juanita (David) Smith, of South Milford; two sons, Darrell (Kristin) Huth, of Texas, and Randy (Vicki Gump), of Sturgis, Michigan; a stepson, Gary (Stacy) Hershberger, of Shipshewana; nine grandchildren, Ron Kline, Ryan (Sally) Kline, Carrie (Tim) Bieberich, Sonya (Jim) Upton, Mandy (Ray) Burns, Brandy (John) Whitaker, Keegan Hershberger, Tanner Huth, and AJ Huth; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, with another on the way; a sister, Kay Shoemaker, of Avilla; and a brother, Ervin (Barb) Huth, of Wolcottville.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean (Growcock) Huth; his second wife, Susie (Hershberger) Huth; a daughter, Joyce Kline; a grandson, Richard Kline; two sisters, Ruth McBride and Barb Dressler; and three brothers, Leon Huth, Jr. Huth, and Dean Huth.

Funeral services will be on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with the Rev. Chris Lantz, of LaGrange First United Methodist Church, officiating.

Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville.

Honorary pallbearer is Dallas Landers. Active pallbearers are Noah Prater, Mayson Wallen, James Upton, Corey Leupp, Sebastian Burns, Trey Bieberich.

Calling is on Friday, March 20, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

The family asks that given the current situation surrounding public gatherings, please use good judgment in determining if you should attend the visitation and/or service.

Preferred memorials are to the Johnson Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Young Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -