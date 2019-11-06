|
AUBURN - Richard "Dick" Dale Jacobs Jr., passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at his home in Auburn, Indiana.
He was born in Goshen, Indiana, on May 31,1953, to Richard D. Jacobs and Margaret A. Shriner Jacobs.
Richard grew up in Goshen and lived there until he moved to Indianapolis to attend Indiana Business College.
He later moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he worked for Norfolk-Southern Railroad as a conductor until he retired. Following his retirement, he moved to Auburn and became a business owner of Tans-R-In.
Over the years, he purchased many properties in the Auburn area for rentals. He was a man of all trades and worked continuously to keep them in good repair and well-maintained.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Richard D. Jacobs and Margaret A. Shriner and stepmother, Sylvia Jacobs.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Linda Jacobs, of South Bend; nephew, Neil Davis, of Brighton, Colorado; aunt, Betty Shriner, of Winona Lake; and his beloved, Milissa Benson. We all loved him dearly.
The world has lost a hero, a great man, one of the best. Richard loved to work hard, and he loved people. He was very kind-hearted, compassionate, and honest, and was well-loved and respected. He was always willing to help wherever he could.
In recent years, he and Milissa found great joy in going on cruises. Richard loved trains and cars from a young age and took pride in his Vette. He had a great sense of humor and would be the first to kid you. Richard will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
A Celebration of Life for Richard will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., and will continue after the celebration, along with light refreshments.
Richard will be laid to rest at Violett Cemetery, 2818 Violett Road, Goshen, Indiana, on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m., with a graveside service.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.