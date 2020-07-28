1/1
Richard Krull
ANGOLA - Richard "Zane" Krull, 30, lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home in Angola, Indiana.

He was born on Jan. 10, 1990, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Richard Krull and Kimberly Johnson.

He graduated from DeKalb High School.

Zane worked and did landscaping for "Got This Lawn Care" in Angola, Indiana.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family, especially his boys, Zander and Zavier.

He is survived by his father, Richard C. (Elizabeth Oster) Krull, of Hudson, Indiana; his mother, Kimberly (Tim Vierling) Johnson, of Angola, Indiana; two sons, Zander and Zavier Krull, both of Angola, Indiana; brother, Nolan (Lexxus M. Treesh) Krull, of Waterloo, Indiana; and sister, Cassandra (Zakkairy) Johnson, of Valdosta, Georgia, and his significant other, Britney Mervan, of Washington, Indiana. Also surviving are his grandparents, Patti D. Johnson, of Angola, Indiana, Richard F. Krull, of LaGrange, Indiana, and Karna D. Krull, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John E. Johnson.

Funeral services will be at noon, on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley, Indiana, officiated by Pastor Sam Weimer.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m., to noon, prior to the service on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the church.

Memorials may be made in Zane's memory to the family for the education of the children, in care of Richard Krull.

Masks are required as mandated by the governor's orders. For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit, or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 28, 2020.
