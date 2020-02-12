KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kuhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Kuhn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Kuhn Obituary

LAGRANGE - Richard L. "Dick" Kuhn, 91, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his residence.

Dick was born on April 13, 1928, in LaGrange, to Louis and Mary (Cary) Kuhn.

He retired from 3-Way Plumbing, Heating and Electrical in LaGrange.

On July 30, 1971, he married Esther Miller. She survives in LaGrange.

Dick was a lifetime resident of LaGrange County.

He and Esther spent 23 years traveling to Florida for the winters.

Also surviving are his son, Douglas K. (Linda) Kuhn, of Wolcottville, and stepsons, Marvin E. (Carolyn) Lantz, of Howe, Gerry Lee (Diane) Lantz, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Roy D. Lantz, of White Pigeon, Michigan; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; two daughters-in-law, Connie Kuhn, of Fremont and Kim Lantz, of Topeka.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Richard A. Kuhn; and a stepson, Kenneth Lantz; two sisters, Marjorie Jean Perry and Mary Janette; and a brother, James R. Kuhn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.

The Rev. Ed McCutchan will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m.

Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -