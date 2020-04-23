|
CORONNA - Richard Lee "Rick" Leins, 70, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1949, in Kendallvlle, Indiana, to Everett and Virginia (Lehman) Leins.
He had worked at Dana in Fort Wayne, and was a farmer.
Surviving are four daughters, Angie McCormick, of Huntertown, Christina (Jason) Snyder, of Fort Wayne, Becky (John) Fortman, of Auburn, and Amy Tackett; two sons, Steve (Lisa) Leins, of Churubusco and Seth Leins, of Kendallville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Connie Leins (Burt) Michael, of Angola and Sharon Benner (Brian) Rose, of Denver, Colorado; and two brothers, Larry (Jo) Leins, of Kendallville and Ron Leins, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bobby Leins and Keith Leins,
Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, there will be no visitation or services at this time.
Private burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery near Corunna.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
