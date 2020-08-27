FORT WAYNE - Richard A. Lepley, 68, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on July 3, 1952, in Celina, Ohio, to Roy and Loretta (Schuller) Lepley.

Richard was a self-employed electrician in the local area.

He was a former member of the Garrett Keyser Butler School Board. He also was a former member of the Garrett Country Club.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Maura and Jackie Terry II, of Garrett; four grandchildren, Addisyn, Jaivyn, Kynzie and Breyton; three brothers, LeRoy Lepley, of Fort Wayne, Robert (Judy) Lepley, of Alabama, and Clark Lepley, of Alabama; and two sisters, Linda (Richard) Dembickie, of Columbia City, and Mary Baughman, of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, JoAnna Rittenhouse; and sister-in-law, Ann Lepley.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Auburn Catholic Cemetery, 1312 N. Main St., Auburn, with chaplain Tom Novy officiating.

Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic School, 301 W. Houston St., Garrett, IN 46738.

