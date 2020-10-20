1/1
Richard Lockwood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Richard (Dick) J. Lockwood, age 84, of Angola, Indiana, passed away at his home on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 7, 1936, in Morenci, Michigan, to Samuel and Luella (Spohr) Lockwood.

He married the love of his life, Joan Lockwood, on Aug. 10, 1957, in Angola, and they shared 62 happy years of marriage. Although he will be sadly missed, it gives the family some solace to know that they are now peacefully together to spend their eternal life together.

Dick attended school in Morenci, Michigan, and worked 35 years at Dinner Bell in Archbold, until the plant closure. He was the proprietor of the Lake Seneca Store and Restaurant until the early 1990s and retired from his lawn mowing business in 2010.

He was an NRA Endowment Life member and a loyal fan of University of Michigan and Detroit Lions football.

A proud father and grandfather, he is survived by sons, Lynn (Kelly Noragon) Lockwood and Richard J. (Sue) Lockwood II; Goddaughter, Jeanette (Frank) Hull; grandchildren, Richard J. (Courtney) Lockwood III, Kristle Lockwood and Travis (Corilynne) Lockwood, Justice Mathern, Josh (Leticia) Mathern, Jason (Kristina) Mathern, Jonah Mathern; and God-grandchildren, Ashley (Marty) Thorp and Heather (Jacob) Swager; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Zachary and Max Lockwood, Brody and Gavin Thorp, Kail and Azlyn and Riker Swager; brothers and sisters, Wilma Huff, Samuel (Carolyn) Lockwood, Karen (Tom) Miller, Rusty (Carolyn) Lockwood and Beverly (Alvin) Weber; and brother-in-law, Dean (Raquel) Austin; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special thanks to his niece, Joanne Keller and her husband, Weldon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Joan, on Jan 19, 2020; a son, Lance Lockwood in 1978; and brothers, Harold Lockwood, Ken Lockwood and Merle Lockwood; and sisters, Lucille Ferguson and Barb Hassenzahl.

According to Dick's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place and will be announced at a later date.

Family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Dick, may be made to Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne, Indiana, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Friends may share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, Ohio, is entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved