Richard Lockwood

ANGOLA - Richard (Dick) J. Lockwood, age 84, of Angola, Indiana, passed away at his home on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 7, 1936, in Morenci, Michigan, to Samuel and Luella (Spohr) Lockwood.

He married the love of his life, Joan Lockwood, on Aug. 10, 1957, in Angola, and they shared 62 happy years of marriage. Although he will be sadly missed, it gives the family some solace to know that they are now peacefully together to spend their eternal life together.

Dick attended school in Morenci, Michigan, and worked 35 years at Dinner Bell in Archbold, until the plant closure. He was the proprietor of the Lake Seneca Store and Restaurant until the early 1990s and retired from his lawn mowing business in 2010.

He was an NRA Endowment Life member and a loyal fan of University of Michigan and Detroit Lions football.

A proud father and grandfather, he is survived by sons, Lynn (Kelly Noragon) Lockwood and Richard J. (Sue) Lockwood II; Goddaughter, Jeanette (Frank) Hull; grandchildren, Richard J. (Courtney) Lockwood III, Kristle Lockwood and Travis (Corilynne) Lockwood, Justice Mathern, Josh (Leticia) Mathern, Jason (Kristina) Mathern, Jonah Mathern; and God-grandchildren, Ashley (Marty) Thorp and Heather (Jacob) Swager; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Zachary and Max Lockwood, Brody and Gavin Thorp, Kail and Azlyn and Riker Swager; brothers and sisters, Wilma Huff, Samuel (Carolyn) Lockwood, Karen (Tom) Miller, Rusty (Carolyn) Lockwood and Beverly (Alvin) Weber; and brother-in-law, Dean (Raquel) Austin; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special thanks to his niece, Joanne Keller and her husband, Weldon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Joan, on Jan 19, 2020; a son, Lance Lockwood in 1978; and brothers, Harold Lockwood, Ken Lockwood and Merle Lockwood; and sisters, Lucille Ferguson and Barb Hassenzahl.

According to Dick's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place and will be announced at a later date.

Family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Dick, may be made to Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne, Indiana, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Friends may share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, Ohio, is entrusted with arrangements.