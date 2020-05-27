|
KENDALLVILLE - Richard A. Meadows, 73, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Friday, May 22, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on May 23, 1946, in Kendallville, to Loren E. "Chuck" and Lucille "Lucy" (Dockery) Meadows.
He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.
He retired as a crane operator at SDI in Butler.
Mr. Meadows was a member of Kendallville VFW Post 2749, Kendallville American Legion Post 86, and the Legion Riders. He served on the Veterans Honor Guard and attended Harbor of Love Baptist Church in Kendallville.
Surviving are three daughters, Lindsey (Tyson) Davidson, of Waterloo, Kristy Calvert, of Pennsylvania, and Dawn Blum, of Rome City; a son, Bradley A. (Anna Hopkins) Meadows, of Auburn; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Linda S. (Bill) Ehler, of Roanoke.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Meadows; his mother, Lucy Weaver; his stepfather, Robert Weaver; and an infant sister, Joyce Meadows.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, 2353 S. Lima Road, Kendallville, with Pastor Charlie Mosley of Harbor of Love, officiating.
Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army.
Calling will be on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 1-2 p.m., at the church.
Preferred memorials are to the Legion Riders.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
