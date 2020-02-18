KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
612 N. Main St
Hudson, IN 46747
260-587-3733
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Randol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Randol

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Randol Obituary

LAGRANGE - Richard David Randol, 70, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1950, in Angola, Indiana, to Richard G. and Della (Varner) Randol. They preceded him in death.

On Dec. 3, 1985, in LaGrange, he married Kathryn J. "Kathy" Parker.

Mr. Randol farmed his entire life.

Richard enjoyed farming, gardening, milking cows, and taking care of his chickens. Cutting wood, fixing a fire, shelling popcorn, and driving his Kabota, were high on his list of priorities. He dearly loved being with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy Randol, of LaGrange; two daughters, Crystal (Kyle) Keck, of Wawaka and Jennifer (Bob) Bohney, of Marshall, Michigan; two sons, Erich (Jessica Nagel) James, of Hudson and Charlie (Jessica) James, of LaGrange; nine grandchildren, Austin Keck, Dillon Keck, Maddie Keck, Brooke James, Bree James, Taylor Bohney, Matthew Bohney, Lillyan James and Lincoln James; and four sisters, Marilyn (Gene) Yoder, of Oklahoma, Lois Randol, of LaGrange, Janice Randol, of LaGrange, and Bonnie (Doug) Trovinger, of Fort Wayne.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 6 p.m., at Helmer United Methodist Church, with Pastor Donna Holcomb officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-6 p.m., at the church.

Preferred memorials are to Helmer United Methodist Church.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -