|
LAGRANGE - Richard David Randol, 70, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Jan. 7, 1950, in Angola, Indiana, to Richard G. and Della (Varner) Randol. They preceded him in death.
On Dec. 3, 1985, in LaGrange, he married Kathryn J. "Kathy" Parker.
Mr. Randol farmed his entire life.
Richard enjoyed farming, gardening, milking cows, and taking care of his chickens. Cutting wood, fixing a fire, shelling popcorn, and driving his Kabota, were high on his list of priorities. He dearly loved being with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his wife, Kathy Randol, of LaGrange; two daughters, Crystal (Kyle) Keck, of Wawaka and Jennifer (Bob) Bohney, of Marshall, Michigan; two sons, Erich (Jessica Nagel) James, of Hudson and Charlie (Jessica) James, of LaGrange; nine grandchildren, Austin Keck, Dillon Keck, Maddie Keck, Brooke James, Bree James, Taylor Bohney, Matthew Bohney, Lillyan James and Lincoln James; and four sisters, Marilyn (Gene) Yoder, of Oklahoma, Lois Randol, of LaGrange, Janice Randol, of LaGrange, and Bonnie (Doug) Trovinger, of Fort Wayne.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 6 p.m., at Helmer United Methodist Church, with Pastor Donna Holcomb officiating.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-6 p.m., at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Helmer United Methodist Church.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.