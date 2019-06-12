FREMONT - Richard M. Senger, 61, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away in his sleep on June 10, 2019, after a valiant battle with ALS.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1957, in Angola to Leonard and Betty (Wadley) Senger.

He married Rorie Ball on Jan. 12, 1980.

Richard was an avid lover of life who enjoyed Green Bay Packer's football, Indiana Hoosier's basketball, St. Louis Cardinal's baseball and sprint car racing.

Richard was a 1975 graduate of Angola High School.

He was an employee of Pet Milk in Angola, supervisor at Datec for 25-plus years and ended his working career as a truck driver for D.R. Smith Trucking.

He attended St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola and was a member of Angola Moose Lodge.

Richard was an avid bowler, secretary of the local men's bowling association, a member of the Angola Bowling Hall of Fame and threw a perfect game in 2003. He also directed the Angola Youth Bowling program for 10 years.

Richard also enjoyed playing softball as well as coaching women's softball along the way.

Rich loved riding a Harley and playing with his backhoe.

He was an avid lover of his dogs and he and his wife were rescuers of Yorkies. They were always a central part of their lives. He leaves behind his favorite Yorkie, Molly, who was his side-by-side companion to the very end.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rorie Ball Senger, of Fremont, whom he loved with his heart and soul; along with his two loving sons, Brandon Senger, of Fremont, and Captain Lindsay Senger and his loving daughter-in-law, Holly (Alwood) Senger, of Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Also surviving him are his two grandsons, Hayden and Kiegan, of whom he adored. As well as his sisters, Frances Miller, of LaPorte, Loraine (Ken) Gillespie, of Greensville, South Carolina, and Susan (Ed) Ralston; and his once foster son, Justin Rust, of Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Gollnick and nephew, Mark Richardson.

Memorial visitation will be from 10 to noon on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of Rorie Senger.

Arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.