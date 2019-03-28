FORT WAYNE - Richard H. "Dick" Shriner, 93, of Fort Wayne, went to Heaven to be with his beloved wife, daughter, family and friends, on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

He was born April 4, 1925, a son of the late Richard E. and Erma (Harden) Shriner. He graduated from South Side High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army with the 254th Infantry Regiment during World War II. He later received a B.S. in education from Indiana University and a master's in education administration from University of Saint Francis.

He spent 38 years serving students as a teacher and a principal, mainly at Fort Wayne Community Schools. He was a member at Leo United Methodist Church. He served as secretary of the former Anthony Wayne Lions Club and president and secretary of Phi Delta Kappa. He enjoyed spending his time at his lake cottage on Muncie Lake in Albion. He also liked to canoe, fish, and swing dance.

Surviving family include his sons, Robert (Marcia) and Mark Shriner; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and sister-in-law; Sally Rhodes. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Emily J. "Jo" (Schafer) Shriner; daughter, Emily Louise Shriner; and brothers, Philip and John "Jack" Shriner.

A private family service will be held. A gathering of family and friends will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes, Covington Knolls, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne.

Condolences may be left online at domccombandsons.com.