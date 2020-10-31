WATERLOO - Richard L. Snyder, age 82, of Waterloo passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at his rural Waterloo home. He was born on May 3, 1938 in Concord Township, DeKalb County to Henry and Wilma (Gafkin) Snyder.

Mr. Snyder honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.

He married Beverly Richardson on Nov. 27, 1965 in Auburn. She resides in Waterloo.

Mr. Snyder worked for Vulcraft in St. Joe for many years. He also worked drove for American Van Lines for five years retiring 2000. He was a member or the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kendallville.

Survivors include, his wife, Beverly Snyder of Waterloo; five sons, Larry "Joe" Snyder of Waterloo, Lynn Snyder of Missouri, Kelly and Stephanie Snyder of Hudson, Craig and Barbara Snyder of Fort Wayne and Brian and Nancy Snyder of Bryan, Ohio; daughter, Alicia and William "Bill" Koch of Auburn; 20 plus grandchildren, 20 plus great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Also surviving a brother and sister-in-law Rex and Mary Lu Snyder of St. Joe and brother Van Snyder of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Memorial donations may be given to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 106 Miller Road, Kendallville, Indiana 46755.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.