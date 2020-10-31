1/1
Richard Snyder
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WATERLOO - Richard L. Snyder, age 82, of Waterloo passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at his rural Waterloo home. He was born on May 3, 1938 in Concord Township, DeKalb County to Henry and Wilma (Gafkin) Snyder.

Mr. Snyder honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict.

He married Beverly Richardson on Nov. 27, 1965 in Auburn. She resides in Waterloo.

Mr. Snyder worked for Vulcraft in St. Joe for many years. He also worked drove for American Van Lines for five years retiring 2000. He was a member or the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kendallville.

Survivors include, his wife, Beverly Snyder of Waterloo; five sons, Larry "Joe" Snyder of Waterloo, Lynn Snyder of Missouri, Kelly and Stephanie Snyder of Hudson, Craig and Barbara Snyder of Fort Wayne and Brian and Nancy Snyder of Bryan, Ohio; daughter, Alicia and William "Bill" Koch of Auburn; 20 plus grandchildren, 20 plus great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. Also surviving a brother and sister-in-law Rex and Mary Lu Snyder of St. Joe and brother Van Snyder of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Memorial donations may be given to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 106 Miller Road, Kendallville, Indiana 46755.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feller & Clark Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved