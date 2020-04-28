KPCNews Obituaries
Richard Stephens


1941 - 2020
Richard Stephens Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Richard Verlon "Steve" Stephens, 78, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 7:15 a.m., at his residence.

He was born on Dec. 26, 1941, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Alpha V. and Anna May (Allen) Stephens.

Mr. Stephens honorably served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964.

On April 3, 1964, in Fort Wayne, he married Sarah Demarco Morimanno. She survives in Kendallville.

He began working for Culligan in Fort Wayne in 1964, and retired from Kinetico in Florida.

Steve enjoyed deer hunting.

Also surviving are a son, Richard M. "Steve" (Michelle) Stephens, of Auburn; a daughter, Sandra Rene Stephens, of Kendallville; six grandchildren, Krystall Rene Stephens, Tiffany Nichole Stephens, Kyle M. (Olivia) Stephens, Kayla (Lance) Lambert, Brionna "Brie" Stephens, and Mia Stephens; two great-grandchildren, Eleanor Stephens and Easton Lambert; two sisters, Sheila Morimanno, of Gleason, Tennessee, and Janice Spitler, of Fort Wayne; and three brothers, Dennis (Sue) Spittler, of Fort Wayne, Billy (Angie) Stephens, of Fort Wayne, and Roger (Rita) Stephens, of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Stephens and George Stephens.

Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, a celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.

Burial will be at Marion National Cemetery.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 28, 2020
