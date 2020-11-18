1/1
Richard Thomas
ASHLEY - Richard W. Thomas, 69, of Ashley, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home in rural Ashley.

He was born on Jan. 25, 1951, in Auburn, Indiana.

Richard was a graduate of Garrett High School.

He worked in the tool and die department for Rieke Corporation in Auburn for 47 years, retiring in 2015.

Surviving are his mother, Phyllis Boyce, of Avilla; two sons, Scott A. Thomas, of LaOtto, and Jason E. Thomas of LaOtto; fiancé, Karen Trenary, of Ashley; two grandsons, Brandon Eldridge and Jaspur Thomas; and three siblings and their spouses, Michael A. and Jeri Thomas, of Kendallville, Stephen E. and Julie Thomas, of Garrett and Rebecca J. and Larry Madden of Sparta, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond D. Thomas; and sister, Cynthia Thomas.

It was Richard's wishes that there would be no services held.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
