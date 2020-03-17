Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Tustison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Tustison


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Tustison Obituary

GARRETT - Richard "R.T." Tustison, 71, of Garrett, Indiana, died Saturday March 14, 2020, at his home after two months of hospice care.

He was born on Oct. 24, 1948, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Ellary Tustison and Margaret (Stewart) Dotts.

He married Michaeleen "Micki" Tustison on July 9, 1977, in Angola, Indiana, and she survives in Garrett.

He worked for the Auburn Water Department for 30 years, retiring in 2008.

R.T. was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.

R.T. was a Past Commander of Garrett American Legion Post 178, Past Commander of Garrett VFW Post 1892, a Charter member of Auburn Legion Riders Post 97, member of NEIVV and Life member of Howard County Vietnam Veterans (Kokomo), Garrett Eagles and Auburn Moose Lodge.

He enjoyed playing pool, bowling, and riding his motorcycle. He loved camping, going to Veterans reunions and visiting local hangouts and socializing.

R.T. is survived by his wife, Michaeleen "Micki" Tustison; four daughters, Patsy (John) Dalrymple, Cheryl Wyatt (DeWayne Applegate), Angie (Ben) Gibson, and Amie Steckley. He had nine grandchildren, Megan Dalrymple, Alyssa Dalrymple, Kali Wyatt, Dustin Chriswell, Brandon Chriswell, Bryce Steckley, Austin Steckley, Devin Steckley, and Kayden Gibson; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger Tustison; four sisters, Phyllis Wyrick, Vicki Bronne, Barbara Schindler, and Janet Martines.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Junior Tustison and Zach Tustison; and three sisters, Shirley Camp, Lola Myers, and Marilyn Fogle.

The family and funeral home have decided that at this time the health and safety of everyone is a priority, therefore a private family service will be held, and a Celebration of Life will be held for the public at a later date.

Memorials can be given in R.T.'s name to Garrett American Legion Post 178 or Garrett VFW Post 1892 or Garrett Eagles Lodge.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -