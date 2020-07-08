GARRETT - Richard "R.T." Tustison, 71, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Saturday March 14, 2020, at his home after two months of hospice care.

A celebration of R.T's Life will be held on Sunday July 12, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at Garrett American Legion Post 178.

He was born Oct. 24, 1948, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Ellary Tustison and Margaret (Stewart) Dotts.

He married Michaeleen "Micki" Tustison on July 9, 1977, in Angola, Indiana, and she survives in Garrett.

He worked for the Auburn Water Department for 30 years, retiring in 2008.

R.T. was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.

R.T. was a Past Commander of Garrett American Legion Post 178, Past Commander of the Garrett VFW Post 1892, a Charter Member of Auburn Legion Riders Post 97, member of NEIVV and Life Member of Howard County Vietnam Veterans (Kokomo), Garrett Eagles and Auburn Moose Lodge.

He enjoyed playing pool, bowling, and riding his motorcycle. He loved camping, going to Veterans reunions and visiting local hangouts and socializing.

R.T. is survived by his wife, Michaeleen "Micki" Tustison; four daughters, Patsy (John) Dalrymple, Cheryl Wyatt (DeWayne Applegate) and Angie (Ben) Gibson, and Amie Steckley; nine grandchildren, Megan Dalrymple, Alyssa Dalrymple, Kali Wyatt, Dustin Chriswell, Brandon Chriswell, Bryce Steckley, Austin Steckley, Devin Steckley and Kayden Gibson; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger Tustison; four sisters, Phyllis Wyrick, Vicki Bronne, Barbara Schindler and Janet Martines.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Junior Tustison and Zach Tustison; and three sisters, Shirley Camp, Lola Myers and Marilyn Fogle.

Memorials can be given in Richard's name to Garrett American Legion Post 178 or Garrett VFW Post 1892 or the Garrett Eagles Lodge.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.