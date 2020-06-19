Richard Wall
1943 - 2020
FREMONT - Richard Duane "Dobber" Wall, age 77, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Aperion Care in Angola.

Duane was born on June 16, 1943, in Angola, Indiana, to Donald and Wilma (Eatinger) Wall.

He graduated from Fremont High School in 1962.

Duane married Nancy E. Newbauer on Sept. 28, 1963.

He loved his family very much and enjoyed being with them.

Duane also liked to camp and go to the NASCAR races in Michigan and Bristol.

He retired from Simpson Industries in Fremont, Indiana

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Wall, of Fremont, Indiana; three daughters, Susan (Jeff) Petrie, Tammy (Bill) Minnich, and Missy Marten (Rob Jowsay), all of Fremont, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Justin White, Tyler Minnich, Shawn White, Clarissa Marten, Amy Neeley, Ethan Marten, and Kaiden Barnes; three great-grandchildren, Neveah Wren, Caroline White, and Gavyn Wren; a brother, Dale Wall, of Marquette, Michigan; a sister, Mary Jane (Norm) Nichols, of Fremont, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Don Wall.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, with the Rev. Jon Bruney officiating.

Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.

Memorial donations may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.



Published in KPCNews on Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
