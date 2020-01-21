|
Richard Waring Sr.
AUBURN - Richard John Waring Sr. age 89 of Auburn, IN died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born June 16, 1930 in Evans, New York to Raymond James and Clara Louise (Maltby) Waring and they preceded him in death. He married Margaret L. "Peg" Albright on September 25, 1954 in Hamburg, NY and she died on June 19, 2009. He was a research and development engineer with Magnavox for 25 years, retiring in 1993.
He was a Korean War - Army veteran, having been stationed in Okinawa.
He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church – Garrett, IN, Garrett American Legion, Engineers Club of Ft. Wayne and a lifetime member of the NRA.
Richard is survived by his daughter: Bridget and Paul Beber, Auburn, IN; son: Richard "Duke" Waring Jr., Kimmel, IN; daughter – Nanette and Scott Batey, Pleasant Lake, IN; son: Henry and Diana Waring, Avilla, IN; 11 Grandchildren; 6 Great Grandchildren; brother: Thomas Waring, Derby, NY; sister: Ellen Striebich, Pittsford, NY.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Margaret L. "Peg" Waring; parents: Raymond James and Clara Louise Waring; brother: Raymond Waring Jr.; and sister: Jeanette Klee.
Visitation will take place from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN and 9 -10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church
A Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Thomas Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church – Garrett, IN. with Fr. Jim Shafer officiating.
Military graveside honors by the United States Army, Garrett American Legion and VFW. Will take place in Christian Union Cemetery – Garrett, IN
Memorials are to the Margaret Waring Scholarship Fund at St. Joseph Catholic School.
