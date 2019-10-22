|
|
ANGOLA - Richard Wayne Wheeler, 82, died on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1936, in Rock Island, Illinois, to Bert and Cleora (Lee) Wheeler. He married Thelma L. Herendeen on Dec. 5, 1969.
Richard had worked at Tenneco for 35 years.
Surviving are his brothers, Tommy (Freddie) Wheeler, of Woodville, Texas, and David Wheeler, of San Diego, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Thelma L. Wheeler, on Dec. 25, 2009.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.
Condolences may be expressed online through www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 22, 2019