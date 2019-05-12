Richard White WOLCOTTVILLE - Richard Conrad White passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange. He lived a full and productive 94 years. Richard was born on May 25, 1924, in Fort Wayne to the late Benjamin Arthur and Elsie (Windhorst) White. As the son of Scottish and German immigrants, he was expected to follow in his father's footsteps and work as a baker after high school, but Richard chose a different path and attended college at Indiana University where he earned a master's degree in education and administration. He started his career in education at Whitley County and also taught at Rome City. He took the position of principal at Wolcottville High School and Wolcottville Elementary until he retired in 1990 with 40 years in education. He continued to work for Lakeland School Corporation as a mail carrier for 16 years. Richard served as the town mayor of Wolcottville and was Citizen of the Year for LaGrange County in 1996. He was a lifetime member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Wolcottville. Richard was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He served in the American Theatre and Pacific Theatre where he received two bronze stars. He also received a bronze star in the Philippine Liberation. He performed as a carbine rifle expert. Mr. White received the rank of sergeant with the 157th Quartermaster Company. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid I.U. basketball fan. On June 3, 1953, in Fort Wayne he married Virginia Clara Schlaudroff. She preceded him in death on June 12, 1994. He then married Patricia D. Frehse in 1996. She survives in Wolcottville. Also surviving are three daughters, Nancy Diggs of Fort Wayne, Donna (Charles) Marks of Clermont, Georgia, and Lorelei (Thomas Bogucki) White of Howe; a son, Richard J. White of New Carlisle, Ohio; a granddaughter, Christy Trainer; two grandsons, Kenneth Diggs and Bryan White; a great-granddaughter; two great-grandsons; two stepdaughters, Lynn Leiter of LaGrange and Karen (Rod) Allen of LaGrange; and a stepson, Gary (Carolyn) Frehse of Oliver Lake. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Murray and Margaret Bengs; and two brothers, James White and Robert White. Funeral services will be Monday, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville. The Rev. Tom Dunbar will officiate. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville. Honorary pallbearers are Dean Domer and Merle Bloom. Active pallbearers are Richard White, Bryan White, Charles Marks, Tom Bogucki, Gary Frehse, Rod Allen, Kenneth Diggs, and Jeff Trainer. Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army. Calling is today from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Preferred memorials are to the or Messiah Lutheran Church. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Egli and to the staff at Miller's Merry Manor for the care that was given. View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com Cyril Peachy THE VILLAGES, Florida - Cyril W. "Cy" Peachy Sr., 93, died March 24, 2019, at The Villages, Florida. He was born in Topeka, Indiana, on April 17, 1925, to Clarence and Ella Peachy. He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Betty Kaiser, of Auburn, and Dianne Ihrie, of Kendallville; his son, Kevin; two sisters, Betty Peachy and Maxine Woodcox; and two brothers, Maxwell Peachey and Willis Peachy. He is survived by a son, Cyril (Butch) Peachy Jr., of Delmar, California; a stepdaughter, Susan Leven Berger, of Pensacola, Florida; and a brother, Francis Peachy, of Nashville, Tennessee. Cy proudly served his country as a Marine during World War II. He was a lifelong member of the Kendallville VFW. He was an avid golfer. No services are planned at this time. Adele Kienzler ALBION- Adele M. Kienzler, 89, of Albion, died on Friday May 10. Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, Avilla. Ruth Weikel FORT WAYNE - Ruth Marie Weikel, 90, died Friday, May 10, 2019. Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville. Robert Stout NORTH MANCHESTER - Robert Stout, 97, died Saturday, May 11, 2109. Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville. David Thiem KENDALLVILLE -David Thiem, age 60, died Friday, May 10, 2019. Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.