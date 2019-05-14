WOLCOTTVILLE - Richard Conrad White passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange. He lived a full and productive 94 years.

Richard was born on May 25, 1924, in Fort Wayne to the late Benjamin Arthur and Elsie (Windhorst) White. As the son of Scottish and German immigrants, he was expected to follow in his father's footsteps and work as a baker after high school, but Richard chose a different path and attended college at Indiana University where he earned a master's degree in education and administration.

He started his career in education at Whitley County and also taught at Rome City. He took the position of principal at Wolcottville High School and Wolcottville Elementary until he retired in 1990 with 40 years in education. He continued to work for Lakeland School Corporation as a mail carrier for 16 years.

Richard served as the town mayor of Wolcottville and was Citizen of the Year for LaGrange County in 1996. He was a lifetime member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Wolcottville.

Richard was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He served in the American Theatre and Pacific Theatre where he received two bronze stars. He also received a bronze star in the Philippine Liberation. He performed as a carbine rifle expert. Mr. White received the rank of sergeant with the 157th Quartermaster Company.

He enjoyed gardening and was an avid I.U. basketball fan.

On June 3, 1953, in Fort Wayne he married Virginia Clara Schlaudroff. She preceded him in death on June 12, 1994. He then married Patricia D. Frehse in 1996. She survives in Wolcottville.

Also surviving are three daughters, Nancy Diggs of Fort Wayne, Donna (Charles) Marks of Clermont, Georgia, and Lorelei (Thomas Bogucki) White of Howe; a son, Richard J. White of New Carlisle, Ohio; a granddaughter, Christy Trainer; two grandsons, Kenneth Diggs and Bryan White; a great-granddaughter; two great-grandsons; two stepdaughters, Lynn Leiter of LaGrange and Karen (Rod) Allen of LaGrange; and a stepson, Gary (Carolyn) Frehse of Oliver Lake.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Murray and Margaret Bengs; and two brothers, James White and Robert White.

Funeral services were Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville. The Rev. Tom Dunbar officiated. Burial was in Woodland Cemetery, Wolcottville.

Honorary pallbearers were Dean Domer and Merle Bloom. Active pallbearers are Richard White, Bryan White, Charles Marks, Tom Bogucki, Gary Frehse, Rod Allen, Kenneth Diggs, and Jeff Trainer.

Honor guard services were provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army.

Calling was Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday, May 13, 2019.

Preferred memorials are to the or Messiah Lutheran Church.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Egli and to the staff at Miller's Merry Manor for the care that was given.

