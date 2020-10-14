KENDALLVILLE - Rick J. Randol, 69, of Kendallville, Indiana, died at his home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

He was born May 8, 1951, in Kendallville to Jay Randol and Virginia (Whitford) Randol Yanuszeski. His father preceded him in death on Sept. 27, 1985, and his mother preceded him in death on March 22, 2017.

Rick was a 1969 graduate of East Noble High School. He was a lifetime Kendallville resident and retired from Kraft Foods in 2008.

He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion of Post 86, VFW Post 2749 Auxiliary and the Loyal Order of the Moose.

Rick was a Colts football fan, sprint car race fan and played in the Tri-County Shuffleboard League for many years. In the past he enjoyed fishing, bowling and golf.

He is survived by his companion of 36 years, Janice Richardson, of Kendallville; and his family Kelly and Brad Graden, of Kendallville and Tracy and Brian Knox, of Lawrence. He was Grandpa Rick to Lucas and Jacob Graden and Benton and Landon Knox.

Also surviving are his stepfather, Richard Yanuszeski, of Kendallville; his brother, Stan and Sonya Randol, of Fort Wayne; and his sister, Jolene "Jody" and David Robinson, of Ashley; his nephew and nieces, Anthony Robinson, of New York, Teresa and Aaron Rogers, of New York, Cynthia and Joseph Cimaomo, of Washington, and Tami Robinson, of Washington. Rick was great-uncle to Kendra, Ryan and Logan.

He also leaves behind his treasured cat, Smoke.

Private graveside services will be at Embrey Cemetery near Garrett.

A celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.