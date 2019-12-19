|
|
HUNTERTOWN - Riley Sue Lamonte, 2, of Huntertown, Indiana, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019.
Born on May 12, 2017, she was a daughter of James Phillip "Phil" and Suburbnom "Sub" Lamonte, who survive. She is also survived by her siblings, Katlynn, and Taylor; maternal grandparents, Rith and Sophina Mork; paternal grandparents, Eric and Rhonda Burtch; great-grandparents Arthur and Sylvia Charles; aunts and uncles, Andrew and Sophany Olson, Kasim and Quyen Mork, Macy Burtch, and Daniel Burtch.
Calling will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be at Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown.
Memorial donations may be given to the family c/o Phil and Sub Lamonte.
For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 19, 2019