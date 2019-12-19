KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Riley Lamonte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Riley Lamonte


2017 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Riley Lamonte Obituary

HUNTERTOWN - Riley Sue Lamonte, 2, of Huntertown, Indiana, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019.

Born on May 12, 2017, she was a daughter of James Phillip "Phil" and Suburbnom "Sub" Lamonte, who survive. She is also survived by her siblings, Katlynn, and Taylor; maternal grandparents, Rith and Sophina Mork; paternal grandparents, Eric and Rhonda Burtch; great-grandparents Arthur and Sylvia Charles; aunts and uncles, Andrew and Sophany Olson, Kasim and Quyen Mork, Macy Burtch, and Daniel Burtch.

Calling will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne.

Private family services will be held.

Burial will be at Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown.

Memorial donations may be given to the family c/o Phil and Sub Lamonte.

For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Riley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -