Rinda Calhoun
HOWE - On Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Rinda Calhoun of Howe, Indiana, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She fought a good fight, she finished her race, she kept the faith. Devoted to her family, she was a woman of unconditional love and support.

Coming from a large family of 11, Rinda Marie (Polly) Calhoun was born on March 7, 1936, to Clark and Nannie (Amburgey) Polly in Hindman, Kentucky.

She married Ergle Calhoun on May 12, 1955, in Wolcottville, Indiana, saying "he was the prettiest man I ever laid eyes on."

Rinda loved going to church all her life and was attending New Freedom Baptist Church. Her life was devoted to serving Jesus and others.

She worked at Starcraft for 30 years, until her retirement on Dec. 16, 1999.

She is survived by her seven children, David (Jana) Calhoun, Danny (Virginia) Calhoun, Samuel (Joy) Calhoun, Debra Lunger, Randy (Pat) Calhoun, Carl (Jacalyn) Calhoun and Jeffrey (Suzy Velazquez) Calhoun; four brothers, Clark (Donna) Polly Jr., James (Clora) Polly, Larry Polly and Dean (Sue) Polly; and five sisters, Abbie Potee, Dallas (Gene) Skaggs, Helen (Glenn) Kessler, Patty McCarthy and Betty Conley; 18 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, Ergle; her parents, Clark and Nannie Polly; and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe "Buster" and Eva Polly.

Visitation will take place on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with the Rev. Wade Sturdivant officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Indiana.

In accordance with a statement by the LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times while at the visitation and funeral services.

Memorials may be left to Heartland Home Health and Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
