KENDALLVILLE - Rita Fay (Terry) Deskins, age 73, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 13, 1946, to the late Delmer Terry and Louise (Monroe) Bolen. Rita graduated from Avilla High School in 1964 and later married James Handshoe on March 19, 1965, in Kendallville. He preceded her in death in 1972. She worked as a CNA for more than 20 years and retired from Kendallville Manor around 2010. She was a member of Grace Christian Church. Rita had a passion for reading, and all kinds of history, especially the Civil War. Family gatherings and holidays were very important and always special to her.

Survivors include: son, Randy and SuzAnne Handshoe of Kendallville; daughter, Patty and Van Hug of Edgerton, Ohio; daughter, Pauletta and Danny Castle of Butler; son, Nick and Lisa Deskins of Kendallville; grandchildren, Christina and Dexter Hawkins, Brice and Samantha Handshoe, Brody Dixon, Skyla and Adam Turner, Macaulay Botteron, and Jackson and Isabelle Deskins; four great-grandchildren; brother, Doug and Patty Terry of Kendallville; brother, Wade Terry of Kendallville; sister, Tammy Philo and Kelly Smith of Kendallville; and sister, Lesa Perry of Cloverdale, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Rick Bolen.

Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Sweet Cemetery in Albion.

Preferred memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.