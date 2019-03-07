KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Deskins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Deskins


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rita Deskins Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Rita Fay (Terry) Deskins, age 73, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 13, 1946, to the late Delmer Terry and Louise (Monroe) Bolen. Rita graduated from Avilla High School in 1964 and later married James Handshoe on March 19, 1965, in Kendallville. He preceded her in death in 1972. She worked as a CNA for more than 20 years and retired from Kendallville Manor around 2010. She was a member of Grace Christian Church. Rita had a passion for reading, and all kinds of history, especially the Civil War. Family gatherings and holidays were very important and always special to her.

Survivors include: son, Randy and SuzAnne Handshoe of Kendallville; daughter, Patty and Van Hug of Edgerton, Ohio; daughter, Pauletta and Danny Castle of Butler; son, Nick and Lisa Deskins of Kendallville; grandchildren, Christina and Dexter Hawkins, Brice and Samantha Handshoe, Brody Dixon, Skyla and Adam Turner, Macaulay Botteron, and Jackson and Isabelle Deskins; four great-grandchildren; brother, Doug and Patty Terry of Kendallville; brother, Wade Terry of Kendallville; sister, Tammy Philo and Kelly Smith of Kendallville; and sister, Lesa Perry of Cloverdale, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Rick Bolen.

Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Sweet Cemetery in Albion.

Preferred memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now