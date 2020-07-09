COLUMBIA, Mo. - Rita Kay Harpel, daughter of the late Calvin and Betty (Difenderfer) Zeedyk, was born on June 17, 1959, in Kendallville, Indiana.

She passed from this life at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri, at the age of 61 years.

As a young girl, Rita grew up in Indiana, and graduated from Churubusco High School in Churubusco, Indiana.

Rita was united in marriage to Rex A. Harpel, of LaOtto, Indiana, and they shared more than 20 years of wonderful memories together before he preceded her in death.

Rita was instantly loved by anyone who she came in contact with, as she shared her positivity and desire to help anyone in need.

Rita leaves to cherish her memory, her two sons, Ryan Harpel (Melissa), of Waynesville, Missouri, and Raymond Harpel (Nan) of Orlando, Florida; three grandchildren, Jordan, Brady and Emerson; brother, Rick Zeedyk (Sibyl), of San Antonio, Texas; and other relatives and friends.

This world has lost such a beautiful and loving mother, grandmother, sister and daughter, but the next world has gained such a beautiful soul. We can be comforted by knowing that Rita is back in the arms of her true love, Rex.

We miss you already Mom! We know you will be looking down on us with the pride you were always so willing to share. Thank you for all of your sacrifices to make those around you better! You are loved so much?

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rita Harpel to the Wounded Warrior Project.