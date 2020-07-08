1/1
Rita Potts
1946 - 2020
BUTLER - Rita J. Potts, age 74, of Butler, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on April 24, 1946, in Angola, Indiana, to Vere L. and Norma Maxine (Lytle) Rathbun.

Rita graduated from Fremont High School in 1964.

She was retired from Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.

Rita was an avid reader, and enjoyed writing poetry.

Survivors include her children, Mike (Deb) Rathbun, of Butler, Indiana, and Melanie (Curt) Ashbrook, of Fremont, Indiana; grandchildren, Curtis Ashbrook Jr., Lisa (Matt) Sussex, Nicole Ashbrook (Justin), Caleb Hurley and Josh Rathbun; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Larry (Diana Sue) Rathbun, of Fremont, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marilyn Hudson, Laura Garr and Judi Worthington; and a brother, Robert Rathbun.

Private family graveside services will be held at Jamestown Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.

Pastor Glenn Flint will officiate the service.

Due to the pandemic a public memorial service will be held at a later time.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
