Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Rita Sebring


1952 - 2020
Rita Sebring Obituary

BUTLER - Rita E. Sebring, 67, of Butler died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born July 3, 1952, in Hicksville, OH, to Wayne and Helen (High) Fogle.

She was a homemaker. She loved Christmas movies, Hallmark Channel, playing her PlayStation and morning coffee with her son-in-law.

Rita married David L. Sebring on October 8, 1997, in Auburn and he passed away May 9, 2013.

She is survived by two daughters, Angela (Ben) Gibson of Butler and Amie Steckley of Auburn; a step daughter, Stacey (Brad) Davis of Auburn; 6 grandchildren, Dustin (Hannah) Chriswell, Bryce (Abby) Steckley, Brandon Chriswell, Austin Steckley, Devan Steckley and Kayden Gibson; 5 great-grandchildren, Aedin Chriswell, Spencer Chriswell, Dresden Chriswell, Owen Hornett and Ethan Steckley; a brother, Richard Fogle of Auburn' two sisters, Mary Ann Goings of Auburn and Shirley (Bill) Clark of Spring Hill, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a brother, Ronald Fogle, and two sisters, Kathleen Warstler and Carolyn Vinson.

In keeping with the current guidelines in regards to public gatherings, a private family-only viewing and funeral service will be Tuesday with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn. Preferred memorials can be given to the family c/o Angela Gibson. Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 5, 2020
