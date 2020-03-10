KPCNews Obituaries
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Robert Bigelow Obituary

FREMONT - Robert P. Bigelow, 81, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.

He was born on April 16, 1938, in Belleville, Ohio, to Earl K. and Maudel (Stein) Bigelow.

Robert graduated with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree from Bowling Green State University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio State University.

He married Linda L. Hatcher on Sept. 5, 1959.

Robert served his country in the U.S. Navy.

He retired from 3M Company in 1997.

Robert was a member of Angola Moose Lodge, Masonic Lodge #112 Bowling Green, Ohio, and Scottish Rite, Valley of Toledo, Ohio.

He enjoyed boating, golfing, fishing and hunting. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Linda L. Bigelow, of Fremont, Indiana; two sons, Stephen K. (Kim) Bigelow, of Angola, Indiana, and Thomas D. (Jessica L. Decker) Bigelow, of Coldwater, Michigan. Also surviving are his five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dallas Bigelow.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, March 12, 2020, and from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with the Rev. Tim Terrell officiating.

Burial and Military Honors by Angola American Legion Post 31 and the U.S. Navy will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Bowling Green State University for the College of Liberal Arts.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 10, 2020
