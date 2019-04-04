ANGOLA - Robert Frederick Butz, 92, of Angola, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Aperion Care of Angola.

He was born March 2, 1927, in Angola to Earl James and Melba Emma (Bloom) Butz. He married Leah E. Holiday on June 19, 1950.

Mr. Butz was a WWII veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Angola American Legion Post 31 and of the Angola VFW George Anspaugh Post 7205.

He was a self-employed truck driver hauling mostly milk.

Surviving are his wife, Leah F. Butz of Angola; and two sons, Terry (Cyndy) Butz of Pleasant Lake, and Kerry (Linda) Butz of Hamilton. Also surviving are four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services at this time.

Memorials may be given to the donor's choice of charity.

Condolences may be expressed online through weichtfh.com.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.