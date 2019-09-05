KPCNews Obituaries
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
AUBURN - Robert Gramling, 73, of Auburn, Indiana, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Auburn Village.

Robert was born Aug. 23, 1946, in Auburn and had worked at Rieke Corporation.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn.

He is survived by nieces, Sheri (Shawn Williams) Crager, of Rome City, Amy (Robert) Becker, of Kendallville, Melissa Pawson, of Ashley, and Sue (Steve) Metzler, of Bradenton, Florida; nephews, Bryan (Peggy) Gramling, of Woodburn, Scott Gramling, of Angola, and Jeff Shire, of Ashley; best friend, Glenda Sue Ethridge, of Montpellier; many great-nieces and nephews; and many great-great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Helen Gramling; and a brother, John Gramling.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1801 N. Main St., Auburn.

The Rev. Jonathan Nack will be officiating.

Visitation will also be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, from noon to 5 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

Burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Memorial donations may be made in care of the family.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 5, 2019
