KENDALLVILLE - Robert L. Grubb, 84, of Kendallville, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at IU Medical Center in Indianapolis.

He was born April 4, 1934, in Fort Wayne to W. Carl and Winifred (Bond) Grubb.

On Oct. 29, 1993, in Kendallville, he married Rosemarie (Busick) Murphy.

He worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne for 22 years, and was a member of the Local 1541 IAM.

Mr. Grubb enjoyed playing cards at the local VFW and Youth Center, cars, and mostly, his cats. He also liked the outdoors and being in the woods.

Surviving are his wife, Rosemarie Grubb of Kendallville; two sons, Brian (Lori) Grubb of Fort Wayne and Brent (Theresa) Grubb of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Deb Kraft of Fort Wayne and Dawn (Randy) Howenstine of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rosalyn (LeRoy) Stephens of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Sharry Lepper; a son, Marc Grubb; and a sister, Janice Baumgartner.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at 1805 Alabama Ave., Fort Wayne. There will also be a celebration of life service held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at the VFW Post 2749, 127 Veterans Way, Kendallville.

Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Noble County, P.O. Box 471, Kendallville, IN 46755

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.