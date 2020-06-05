HUDSON - Robert (Bob) S. Hartman, 87, of rural Hudson, Indiana, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in rural Ashley, Indiana, to Russell and Mary (Freed) Hartman.

He married Glora Warner, his high school sweetheart, on June 7, 1953, at Helmer Methodist Church in Helmer, Indiana. They would have celebrated their 67th anniversary on June 7th.

He was a 1951 graduate of Ashley High School. He served in the Air Force and Air Force Reserve for eight years. He retired from International Harvester after 30 years, the U.S. Post Office after 11 years, and was a lifetime farmer.

He was a member of the Fairfield Township Advisory Board for 18 years, the DeKalb Central School Board for 12 years, and 10 years on the Fairfield Cemetery Board. He served in many different roles at Helmer United Methodist Church, where he was a member for 67 years.

Surviving him is his wife, Glora; seven children, Kathy (Mike) Carnahan, Denise (Rick) Hall, Julie (Joe) Reynolds, Gary (Domenica) Hartman, Steven (Amy) Hartman, Greg (Jennifer) Hartman, and Angie Warner. Also surviving are 25 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Rebecca Jean; a grandson, Jonah Warner; a brother, Eugene Hartman; and a daughter-in-law, Kim (Lockwood) Hartman.

Services will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Helmer United Methodist Church, with Pastor Donna Holcomb officiating.

Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.

Due to social distancing, a limited number of people will be permitted to attend the funeral service.

Pallbearers are Jason Carnahan, Cory Hall, Wesley Reynolds, Alec Hartman, Nathan Hartman, Andrew Hartman, and Ethan Warner.

Honor guard services will be provided by Angola American Legion Post 31 and active duty members of the U.S. Air Force.

Calling is on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 1-4 p.m., at the church and social distancing practices will be followed.

Please consider making donations in his memory to Helmer United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

His life was a testament to love, family, and faith. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, community and caregivers and will always be remembered for his winks and smiles.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.