ORLAND - Robert L. Hedges, age 79, of Orland, Indiana, died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in an automobile accident in LaGrange County.

Bob was born in Portland, Indiana, on May 31, 1941, to Murray and Gretchen (Grisell) Hedges. They preceded him in death.

He was a 1959 graduate of Kendallville High School, where he played basketball, football and baseball. He was also class president, and part of the Spotlight and Wig & Paint Drama Club.

On Aug. 11, 1962, he married Barbara Lou Todd at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville.

Bob then went on to graduate in 1964 from Indiana University with a BS in Business Management. At IU, he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

He worked for Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh from 1964 to 1969, and Fort Wayne National Bank as a branch manager, district manager and regional sales manager from 1969 to his retirement in 1996.

Bob also served as Precinct Committeeman for the Republican Party, was a member of Downtown Sertoma Club, IPFW Royal Dons Athletic Club and Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce Ambassador's Club.

He and Barbara moved from Fort Wayne to Wall Lake in 1999. He was the president of the Wall Lake Association, a member of LaGrange County Lakes Council and Hoosiers for Sustainable Agriculture.

Survivors include his daughters, Angie and Greg Jones, of Auburn and Gretchen and Bill Mallers, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Judy and Michael Holley, Steven Jones, Eric Jones, Audrey Mallers and fiancé Brock Gower and Kyle Mallers; great-grandchildren, Brantley, Calvin, Gunnar, Everett and Hazel Holley; brother, John Hedges, of Oak Park, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Ginger Hedges, of Monroeville, Julie and Hal Kelley, of Sea Grove Beach, Florida, Sara and Charley Fisher, of Kendallville and Mary and Bill Kribbs, of Massillon, Ohio; and brother-in-law, Stan and Mel Todd, of Angola.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dave Hedges; and sister-in-law, Jane Hedges.

There will be a Memorial Mass on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 301 E. Diamond St., Kendallville.

A gathering of friends and family will also be held on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville with a eulogy by Thomas Novy at 6 p.m., following the gathering.

Memorials may be made to Ark Paws and Claws Bookstore in Howe, Indiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.