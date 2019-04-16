KPCNews Obituaries
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
FORT WAYNE - Robert "Bob" L. Hetherington, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

He was born July 19, 1927, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to the late Warren and Mabel (White) Hetherington. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WW II. Bob retired from Indiana Michigan Power, Fort Wayne. In his retirement years, he enjoyed driving cars for Kelley Chevrolet and was an active member of American Legion Post 499 and VFW Post 857.

Bob is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lucille Edna (Hampshire) Hetherington; daughter, Crenda Kay Waters; son, Clifford David Hetherington; granddaughter, Ashley Marie Rittner and her husband, Brad; sister, Maxine Fulton of Sun City, Arizona; sister-in-law, Elinore Nitsos and her husband, James, of Arroyo Grande, California; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.

A funeral service will be Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Lakeside Park, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Lakeview Cemetery in Kendallville.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 16, 2019
