KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hissong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hissong


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hissong Obituary

CORUNNA - Robert "Bob" M. Hissong, age 84, of Corunna, Indiana, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital.

He was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Corunna, to Garl and Hazel (Childs) Hissong, and they preceded him in death.

He was a 1953 graduate of Waterloo High School.

He married M. Lois Carroll on Aug. 11, 1956, in Garrett, Indiana, and she survives in Corunna.

Robert was a foreman in shipping and receiving at Auburn Gear for 30 years, retiring in March 1998.

Robert is survived by his wife, M. Lois Hissong, of Corunna; daughter, Lana (John) Buchs, of Waterloo; son, Blake (Tammy Clifton) Hissong, of Butler; grandson, Wade (Morgan) Buchs, of Osceola; granddaughter, Taryn (Nate) Young, of Waterloo; great-grandson, Logan Buchs, of Osceola; and brother, Steven (Marty) Hissong, of Auburn.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Garl and Hazel Hissong; brother, Richard Hissong; and sister, Phyllis Payton.

As per his wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Memorials are to the

You may send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -