|
CORUNNA - Robert "Bob" M. Hissong, age 84, of Corunna, Indiana, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
He was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Corunna, to Garl and Hazel (Childs) Hissong, and they preceded him in death.
He was a 1953 graduate of Waterloo High School.
He married M. Lois Carroll on Aug. 11, 1956, in Garrett, Indiana, and she survives in Corunna.
Robert was a foreman in shipping and receiving at Auburn Gear for 30 years, retiring in March 1998.
Robert is survived by his wife, M. Lois Hissong, of Corunna; daughter, Lana (John) Buchs, of Waterloo; son, Blake (Tammy Clifton) Hissong, of Butler; grandson, Wade (Morgan) Buchs, of Osceola; granddaughter, Taryn (Nate) Young, of Waterloo; great-grandson, Logan Buchs, of Osceola; and brother, Steven (Marty) Hissong, of Auburn.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Garl and Hazel Hissong; brother, Richard Hissong; and sister, Phyllis Payton.
As per his wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Memorials are to the
You may send a condolence or sign the on-line register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.