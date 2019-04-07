HARLAN, Ind. - Robert L. Jackson, 87, died the morning of April 5, 2019.

Robert was born Oct. 10, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Homer D. and Florence (King) Jackson. He was united in marriage to Mary Jean Dickerhoof in 1956.

Robert was a lifelong farmer and worked at Peter Eckrich for 30 years and Vulcraft for 10 years. He was a member of the North Scipio United Methodist Church and served his country during the Korean War in the Army. He was also a member of the New Haven VFW.

He is survived by a sister Carol Hootman; children Shelley (Denny) Kline, Sandy (Tim) Buuck, Dale (Diana), Duane (Cindy) and Dean (Denise); 13 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio, from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be Thursday at North Scipio United Methodist Church, Harlan, at 11 a.m. with visitation a half hour before the service. Burial will be in Scipio Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or the Scipio United Methodist Church.

