Robert F. Korte, aka "Bob" or " Doc," 74, of Albion, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He attended Emmaus Elementary and Concordia High School.

He served in the U.S. Army 84th Engineers in Vietnam and at Fort Riley, Kansas, as an MP. The bulk of his working career was spent in law enforcement with the Albion Police Department where he retired in 2005 as town marshal. Guns and shooting brought him immense pleasure and he spent many fulfilling hours at Izaak Walton and St. Joe Valley shooting skeet, trap and the breeze with his many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Florian, and mother, Alvina.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son Christopher (Angel); grandchildren Jenaca, Kameron and Makayla; brother, Ronald; sister, Ruth Paulison,; special nieces Angela Slack and Caroline Andrew; and nephew Jonathan Paulison plus "great" nieces and nephews.

Special thanks goes to Bob's kind and loving caregivers from Parkview Hospice, Dawn, RN, and Lori, CNA, as well as dedicated neighbors and friends whose visits, prayers and encouragement all contributed to making his final year more bearable.