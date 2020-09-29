1/1
Robert Lambert
LAGRANGE - Robert R. Lambert, 79, formerly of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages Pine Valley in Fort Wayne.

He was born on March 18, 1941, in Covington, Kentucky, to George and Mary (Kern) Lambert.

Mr. Lambert was a member of the Catholic Church.

He honorably served in the United Stated Marine Corps from 1958 to 1961.

He retired as a truck driver.

Robert enjoyed fishing and yard work. He especially enjoyed flowers and nice-looking grass.

Surviving are three daughters, Lisa (Mike) Hagar, of Leo, Terri (Randy) Wienandt, of Hebron, Kentucky, and Lori Novak, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; a daughter-in-law, Kelli Lambert, of Hudson; three stepdaughters, Mendy (Ron) Penick, of Hudson, Julie (Jamie) Thompson, of LaGrange; and Stacy (Nick) Patrick, of LaGrange; nine grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Tom (Sue) Lambert, of Huntingburg, Jim (Marilyn) Kern, of Haubstadt and Tim (Sue) Kern, of Dale; a sister-in-law, Patricia Lambert Slack; and his companion, Barb Forrest, of Auburn.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly Ann (Bishop) Lambert in 1995; his second wife, Kathy Madden Lambert in 2013; a son, John Lambert; a son-in-law, Jason Novak; and a brother, Phil Lambert.

There will be no visitation or services.

Private graveside services will be held at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
612 N. Main St
Hudson, IN 46747
260-587-3733
