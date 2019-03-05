AUBURN - Robert E. Lee, 101, of Auburn died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at DeKalb Health in Auburn.

He was born Dec. 27, 1917, in Van Wert, Ohio, to John and Myrtle (Hardin) Lee.

Robert was a U.S. Navy Veteran and worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne for 33 years before retiring in 1974.

He married Ruth Houser on March 20, 1938, in Waterloo and she died Dec. 29, 2005.

He is survived by three daughters, Doris Blickenstaff of Auburn, Ann Lee of Bradenton, Florida, and Jennie Gnagy (Larry Temples) of Waterloo; two grandsons, Brad (Rhonda) Blickenstaff and Jason (Amy) Gnagy; four great-grandchildren, Kami (Darcy) Warner, Heather Blickenstaff, Ava Gnagy and Jack Gnagy; three great-great-grandchildren, Scout Warner, Delilah Warner and Nolan Warner; brother, Don (Lucille) Lee of Auburn; and sister, Carol Panyard of Angola.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son-in-law, Denny Blickenstaff, six brothers and five sisters, George Lee, John Lee, Gene Lee, Lawrence Lee, Ralph Lee, Walter Lee, Meda Brons, Marie Palmer, Thelma Funk, Thresa Smith and Emma Lee.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn, with military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Post 97 of Auburn. Calling is Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Northeast Indiana Honor Flight.

