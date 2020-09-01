Robert Livergood

GARRETT - Robert (Bob) Livergood passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Tyler, Texas.

He was born on Feb. 13, 1940, in Auburn, Indiana, to Robert Livergood and Helen Tooman. They preceded him in death.

Bob graduated from Garrett High School in 1958.

Bob's siblings are John Livergood (deceased), Laura McDermott, Eleanor Pyle, Chuck Tooman and Judy Beeber.

Bob and his wife Doris lived in Idabel, Oklahoma. Bob enjoyed time with his five children. Tonya, Shari, Kenny, Bobby and Debbie.

Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Garvin, Oklahoma.