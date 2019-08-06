|
FORT WAYNE - Robert "Bob" D. Luke, 92, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
He was born on July 4, 1927, in Angola, Indiana, to Harold L. and Audra (Gurtner) Luke. They preceded him in death.
He was a very crafty gentleman who made many things and attended many craft shows to sell what he had made. At one time he and his wife opened CNR Ceramics.
Bob is survived by his children, Robert D. Luke Jr., Dennis E. Luke, Sarah A. (Jaime) Hanna, and Cheryl E. Martin; grandchildren, Robert D. (Serena) Luke III, James (Theresa) Luke, Dianna Luke, Jennifer E. (Jason) Perez, John D. (Michele) Hatfield, Gerimiah M. (Kim) Hatfield, Jeffrey A. (Jennifer) Hatfield, Heather N. Martin, Holly L. (Josh) Smith, and Brian P. (Katie) Byanskie; 17 great-grandchildren; and host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in passing by the love of his life of 71 years, Catherine "Kate" J. Luke; sons, Steven A. and David A. Luke; sister, Marilyn Buckley; and brothers, George Luke and Dean Martin.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Lakeside Park (1140 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46805) with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service at South Milford Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.