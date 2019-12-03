|
|
HUDSON - Robert W. Milleman, 84, of Hudson died on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
He was born on June 12, 1935 in Salem Center, Steuben County, Indiana to William and Anah (Walsh) Milleman.
He married Roberta J. "Robbie" Ives on February 14, 1998.
Robert was a truck driver for Klink Trucking for 30 years, retiring in 2014.
Surviving are his wife, Roberta J. "Robbie" Milleman of Hudson, two sons, Eric (Tracey) Milleman of Angola and Ty McLain of Hudson, three daughters, Lisa (Duke) Berkes of Avilla, Karoline McLain of Goshen and Kim (Eric) Culler of Hudson and a sister, Georgene Call of Angola. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carlton Milleman and Roger Milleman; sister, Charlene Wagner and one grandchild.
A celebration of life visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Salem Center Fire Department, 8404 W. 500S., Hudson, with services following at 4 p.m. Pastor Daniel Schreck will be officiating.
Memorials in Robert's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com
Local arrangements have been handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 3, 2019