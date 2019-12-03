KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Salem Center Fire Department
8404 W. 500S
Hudson, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Salem Center Fire Department
8404 W. 500S
Hudson, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Milleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Milleman


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Milleman Obituary

HUDSON - Robert W. Milleman, 84, of Hudson died on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

He was born on June 12, 1935 in Salem Center, Steuben County, Indiana to William and Anah (Walsh) Milleman.

He married Roberta J. "Robbie" Ives on February 14, 1998.

Robert was a truck driver for Klink Trucking for 30 years, retiring in 2014.

Surviving are his wife, Roberta J. "Robbie" Milleman of Hudson, two sons, Eric (Tracey) Milleman of Angola and Ty McLain of Hudson, three daughters, Lisa (Duke) Berkes of Avilla, Karoline McLain of Goshen and Kim (Eric) Culler of Hudson and a sister, Georgene Call of Angola. Also surviving are his seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carlton Milleman and Roger Milleman; sister, Charlene Wagner and one grandchild.

A celebration of life visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Salem Center Fire Department, 8404 W. 500S., Hudson, with services following at 4 p.m. Pastor Daniel Schreck will be officiating.

Memorials in Robert's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com

Local arrangements have been handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -