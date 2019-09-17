|
WARSAW - Robert "Bob" E. Nicholas, 93, went to his heavenly home at 7:15 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living Center in Warsaw, Indiana. He was surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born Feb. 20, 1926, in Mendon, Michigan, to Earl and Grace (Timm) Nicholas.
On July 5, 1946, he married Wava Wells. She proceeded him in death on June 7, 2006.
He was loved by his two children, Robert E. Nicholas Jr., of Findlay, Ohio, and Marilyn (James) Cassell, of Leesburg, Indiana.
Whenever he could, Bob spent time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob served in WWII with the U.S. Army Horse Cavalry and was a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW. He was a Patriot. Bob often marched in parades with the Legion and assisted in military funeral rites.
Bob lived the majority of his life on Dallas Lake near Wolcottville, Indiana, where he enjoyed ice fishing, boating, riding his bike, and evening bonfires with his wife and neighbors.
He worked at Wolcottville Feed Mill, McCray Company in Kendallville, and several asphalt companies.
He retired in 1988, from Moellering Asphalt of Fort Wayne.
A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Owen Family Funeral Home, S.R. 13 and C.R. 500N, North Webster, with Pastor Robert Wyman officiating.
Military rites will take place at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Church of the Brethren, C.R. 600N, North Webster, IN 46555, or North Webster Fire Department, P.O. Box 292, North Webster, IN 46555.